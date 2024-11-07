2 injured in stabbing, assault in Harrison Twp

Breaking: How DeWine will choose Vance’s replacement to represent Ohio in U.S. Senate after VP election

One man was stabbed and another was injured during an assault in Harrison Twp. Wednesday afternoon

Around 5:14 p.m., the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple calls about a loud argument with gunshots heard, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’ Office.

One caller reported a person had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a stab wound and a 20-year-old man who was injured during an assault, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were taken to the hospital by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

Evidence technicians responded to process evidence. Several people were detained for questioning, but no arrests were made.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.

