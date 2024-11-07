2 injured in stabbing, assault in Harrison Twp

One caller reported a person had been stabbed.

When deputies arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a stab wound and a 20-year-old man who was injured during an assault, according to the sheriff’s office. Both were taken to the hospital by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department.

Evidence technicians responded to process evidence. Several people were detained for questioning, but no arrests were made.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.