2 killed, 1 injured on I-75 N in Miami County after wheel comes off semi

Two people were killed and at least one person injured late Monday morning on Interstate 75 after a wheel came off a semi tractor-trailer.
A van was struck by the wheel at 11 a.m. on I-75 North at the 66 mile marker, just inside Miami County from Montgomery County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and at least one person was taken to a local hospital.
Another vehicle reportedly was involved in the crash on the northbound lanes.
It is not clear how many people were riding in the van that was struck, nor whether there were any other reports of injuries.
Troopers have found and made contact with the driver of the semi that lost its wheel.
The highway patrol said it would release more information later this afternoon.
The crash on I-75 was the second double-fatal crash Monday in the area.
A vehicle around 12:30 a.m. crashed into a tree in the median on Riverside Drive near East Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton.
The two crash victims, whose identities have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, Dayton police said.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
