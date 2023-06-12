2 killed, 1 injured on I-75 N in Miami County after wheel comes off semi

Troopers have found and made contact with the driver of the semi that lost its wheel.

The highway patrol said it would release more information later this afternoon.

The crash on I-75 was the second double-fatal crash Monday in the area.

A vehicle around 12:30 a.m. crashed into a tree in the median on Riverside Drive near East Hillcrest Avenue in Dayton.

The two crash victims, whose identities have not been released, were pronounced dead at the scene, Dayton police said.

Both crashes remain under investigation.