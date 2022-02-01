2 morning fires under investigation in Dayton; no injuries reported

The Dayton Fire Department’s investigation team is working to determine the cause of two early morning house fires Tuesday.
The first fire was reported in the 900 block of Ferndale Avenue around 1:15 a.m. and the second in the 2800 block of Campus Drive around 2:30 a.m.
No civilians or firefighters were injured during either incidents, according to the fire department.
The house on Campus Drive was declared a total loss and the house on Ferndale Avenue had significant damage. An official damage estimate is pending, according to the fire department.
We will update this story as more information is available.
