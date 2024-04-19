2 restaurants in Dayton region delay April openings

Nancy Maybury and Mary Teegarden, the mother-daughter duo that own Legacy Pancake House, were hoping to reopen the restaurant in the former space of Holly’s Home Cooking in April. An early May launch is expected.

“We are working very hard to get the restaurant open. Unfortunately, our booths and tables did not arrive when they were supposed to,” an April 16 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “We are hoping to open now at the beginning of May but it all depends on when the tables and booths arrive.”

The owners ask for patience as they deal with things out of their control.

Legacy Pancake House was located at 1510 N. Keowee St. in Dayton for nearly 16 years until it was destroyed by a fire in October 2023. The restaurant was a total loss and has since been demolished. The owners purchased Holly’s Home Cooking, located at 489 E Dixie Drive in West Carrollton, in February.

“Legacy customers have been very loyal and we look forward to serving them again and treating them to our signature dishes, just the way we always have,” Teegarden previously said.

🍜 Nara Thai Kitchen

Nara Thai Kitchen, a new family-owned Thai restaurant, was hoping to open in April at 68 Xenia Towne Square near Nail Ace and T-Mobile.

“We would like to apologize that we cannot open the restaurant in April as said earlier,” an April 17 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated. “However, we will be open in May for sure. Sorry for the delay and thank you for your patience.”

Owner Joe (Pairote) Narapongporn and his wife have been wanting to open a Thai restaurant in the local area for several years. The family is originally from Thailand and moved to the Dayton area around eight years ago. Narapongporn’s wife has been working at a Thai restaurant for the last six years.

Customers can expect a variety of dishes including appetizers like Spring Rolls, Thai Fish Cakes and Fried Tofu. The restaurant will also have Tom Yum Soup, Tom Kha soup, Wonton soup and Papaya Salad. Signature dishes include Grilled Chicken, Grilled Pork, Golden Sesame Chicken and a variety of stir-fried protein. Noodle dishes include Pad Thai and Pad Kee Mao. Noodle soups and curry dishes are also expected.

In addition, they will have dessert and Thai-style beverages like milk tea that can be topped with boba.