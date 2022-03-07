Hamburger icon
2 suffer suspected serious injuries in hit-skip crash in Dayton

By Kristen Spicker
45 minutes ago

Two people were taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries Sunday following a hit-and-run crash in Dayton.

The crash involved a 2017 Nissan Versa and 2011 Nissan Maxima and was reported around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and James H. McGee Boulevard, according to a Dayton Police Department crash report.

ExploreDayton breaks 27-year rainfall record a day after tying high temp mark from 1910

It is not clear what led The driver of the Versa reportedly failed to stop and properly identify themselves.

A 34-year-old man driving the Maxima and a 32-year-old who was a passenger in the car both had suspected serious injuries, according to the report. The man was transported to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Hospital, and the woman was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

We will update this story as more information is available.

