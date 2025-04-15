2 teens transferred to adult court for deadly attempted Dayton break-in

Bond was set at $500,000.

Their cases will go before a grand jury before they can be formally charged as adults.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said the cases have not been scheduled to be heard by a grand jury as of Monday morning, but the dates should be set soon.

The Dayton Daily News typically does not identify juveniles unless they are formally charged as adults.

On Nov. 10, five people, including four juveniles, were trying to break into a house in the 3300 block of West Second Street when a resident fired a gun, according to Dayton police.

“When the shooting occurred, they had went to the residence there, dismantled the Ring cameras that were outside the residence and tried to force their way into the residence,” said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns.

The resident shot from inside the house, striking 23-year-old Aaron Washington in the head. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died three days later.

The group was also involved in a similar break-in on Kammer Avenue, where armed suspects dismantled cameras before breaking into the residence and stealing property, Johns said.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced on Nov. 19 his office filed a motion to charge three of the four juveniles as adults.

“There has to be respect for the rule of law,” he said. “Even when juveniles commit these kinds of the worst heinous types of crimes, they have to be held responsible and face consequences. In this case adult consequences.”

Two of the teens were 17 and the third was 16 at the time of the attempted break-in.

The 16-year-old has an amenability hearing scheduled for the end of the month in juvenile court. A decision has not been made if they will be transferred to adult court.

The three were charged with murder, attempted aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in juvenile court. One of the 17-year-olds was also charged with shooting into a habitation. Both 17-year-olds also had two counts of aggravated burglary added in juvenile court.

Under Ohio law, defendants are responsible for any death that happens during the commission of a crime even if the death is one of the accomplices, Heck said.

He described the footage from the break-in as troubling.

“They’re approaching a house, guns in hand, outstretched, going toward this house and disabling the cameras to this house after it catches them coming there,” he said. “Then they attempt to kick the door in.”