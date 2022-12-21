2-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes on I-75 South in Vandalia

Multiple lanes on Interstate 75 South are closed in Vandalia following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
The right two lanes are closed near East National Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic is backed up past the Montgomery/Miami County Line.
The crash was reported around 5:17 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Information about any possible injuries was not available.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.
