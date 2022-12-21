BreakingNews
2-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes on I-75 South in Vandalia

Local News
By
55 minutes ago

Multiple lanes on Interstate 75 South are closed in Vandalia following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The right two lanes are closed near East National Road, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Traffic is backed up past the Montgomery/Miami County Line.

The crash was reported around 5:17 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Information about any possible injuries was not available.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are released.

