2 women turn themselves in after assault at Xenia nail salon

Two out-of-town women accused in an assault earlier this week at the Nail Ace salon on Friday afternoon turned themselves in to police in Xenia.
The suspects, Dazaria Mathews of Chicago and Gabrielle M. Mayo of South Euclid in suburban Cleveland, are each charged with one count of assault, a misdemeanor, according to a release from the Xenia Police Division.
Xenia police responded around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Nail Ace salon at 80 Xenia Towne Square after the suspects attacked the victim.
Tips from the public led police to identify the suspects and issue warrants for their arrests, the release stated.
The victim in the assault was injured but did not require medical attention at the time of the report, according to police.