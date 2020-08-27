2-year-old girl inside car stolen in Dayton

A 2-year-old girl was inside a car stolen Thursday from a Dayton gas station.
A man went inside the Marathon station at 201 Valley St. to get money from the ATM inside when someone hopped inside his purple 2012 Kia Optima and took off.
Inside was his 2-year-old daughter, Haleigh Wood.
An alert Amazon delivery driver later spotted the girl strapped in a car seat in some brush along the side of the street in the 3800 block of Adair Avenue in Harrison Twp.
The driver immediately called police, who reunited Haleigh with her mother, Razshae Wood.
Haleigh was checked by medics and was OK.
Police are still searching for the car.