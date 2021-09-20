dayton-daily-news logo
X

BEST OF DAYTON: How to nominate and vote in this year’s contest

Caption
What to know about the Best of Dayton 2021 contest on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Local News
28 minutes ago

Welcome to Best of Dayton!

We’re asking you to help us pick the best places, people and businesses in 100 contests that cover five categories: Food, Restaurants and Dining; Bars, Breweries and Nightlife; Arts, Entertainment and Music; People and Place; and Shopping Gifts and Services.

Here are the important dates:

» Nominations: Sept. 20-Oct. 4

» Voting: Oct. 18-Nov. 8

» Winners announced: Sunday, Dec. 12

The list of contests is below. Click on a contest name to go to the nomination and voting area, where you can nominate or vote up to once per day in each contest.

Thanks for helping us choose the Best of Dayton! Click here to read our contest guidelines.

Best of Dayton 2021 logo
Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 logo

In Other News
1
Ohio reports 4,428 new cases of COVID-19
2
Elimination of RTA routes angers seniors, riders with disabilities
3
Community Gem: Malcom Keith helps teens with challenges outside school
4
Here’s how Biden’s vaccine mandates might work
5
Lebanon councilman proposes Safe Haven Baby Box
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top