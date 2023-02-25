2023 CX-9 takes a final bow

I’ve seen photos of what the new CX-90 will look like, and it certainly will have a much drastically different look than its predecessor. It will appeal to some and take a little adjustment for others who like the more conservative look of the Mazda lineup, like the CX-9.

The performance of the CX-9 is exactly what you’d expect from a Mazda. Fun, athletic and overperforming its numbers. The 2.5-liter Skyactiv Turbo engine delivers 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque. There’s an outdated six-speed transmission that does a decent job but struggles through some of the gears and also has some noticeable turbo lag. Mazda cautions that the 250 hp is only achieved when using 93 Octane fuel. They are one of the few automakers to make such a warning. With the rising cost of fuel, this would mean less performance if you put in 87 Octane.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard and helps add to the confidence of this seven-passenger SUV.

The CX-9 has seven-passenger capability, but my tester was configured with captain-style second row seats, thus making it a six-passenger SUV. In this setup, the interior feels spacious, and the numbers don’t lie about that either.

There is 39.4 inches of second-row legroom and 29.7 inches of third-row legroom. There’s 38.5 inches of headroom for all rear passengers, thanks to the longer styling and raked roofline. Headroom is therefore ample as is second-row legroom.

Cargo configuration is impressive too. There is 14.4 cubic feet behind the third row, which is just average for this segment. However, that area expands by folding down the third row to expand to a useful 38.2 cubic feet. The second row can even fold down to create a maximum cargo area of 71.2 cubic feet.

The base trim of the CX-9 is priced affordably at $38,750, although my tester was the top-tier trim with a starting MSRP of $48,460. While little is changed from the previous model year, there are a few new premium paint colors that add a couple of hundred bucks to the bottom line as well.

The CX-9 has an EPA rating of 20 mpg/city and 26 mpg/highway with an average of 22 mpg. This is where the outgoing CX-9 will see an upgrade as the CX-90 will see more power but also improved fuel economy thanks to hybrid technology. It will be offered as both a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. In this era of high fuel costs, that should resonate with the consumer.

Go ahead and take a well-deserved bow CX-9. A stout, capable, albeit conservative SUV that served Mazda well. The future looks pretty bright for the upcoming flagship for Mazda, but let’s give the CX-9 much due applause for its curtain call.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2023 Mazda CX-9 Signature

Price/As tested price................................................ $48,460/$50,330

Mileage.......................................... 20 mpg/city; 26 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 250 hp/320 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan