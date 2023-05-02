X

2023 high school graduation: Here’s the dates for Dayton-area ceremonies

It’s high school graduation season.

The Dayton area will see a flood of 50-plus high school graduation ceremonies in the next three weeks.

The vast majority of local graduations run from May 17 through June 3 and many will be held at UD Arena and Wright State’s Nutter Center.

GRADUATIONS

May 17: Miami Valley CTC, Nutter Center, 6:30 p.m.; Warren County Career Center, UD Arena, 7 p.m.

May 18: Jefferson High School, at the high school parking lot, 6:30 p.m.; Cedar Cliff, Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville University, 7 p.m.; Stebbins High School, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.

May 19: Carroll High School, Trent Arena, 7 p.m.; Fairborn High School, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Franklin High School, UD Arena, 5 p.m.; Greenville, Dixon Ministry Center at Cedarville university, 7 p.m.

May 20: Centerville, Nutter Center, 9 a.m.; Beavercreek; Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Bellbrook High School, Bellbrook Stadium, 1 p.m.; Alter High School, Trent Arena, 9:30 a.m.; Lebanon, UD Arena, 10 a.m.; Miamisburg, Holland Field, 10 a.m., with a rain date of 6:30; Springboro, UD Arena, 6 p.m.; Dayton Regional STEM School, Dayton Masonic Center, 10 a.m.

May 21: Northmont, Nutter Center, 1 p.m.; Wayne Local, Waynesville Performing Arts Center, 2 p.m.; Newton, high school gym, 2 p.m. Rain date for Bellbrook at 1 p.m. and Miamisburg at either 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m.

May 22: CJ, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; Vandalia-Butler, Student Activity Center, 7 p.m.; Dixie High School, Dayton Masonic Center, 7 p.m.; Trotwood-Madison, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.; Twin Valley South, Salem Church of God, 7:30 p.m.

May 23: Belmont High School, UD Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Stivers School for the Arts, UD Arena, 5 p.m.; Greene County CCC, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.

May 24: Meadowdale High School, UD Arena, 4 p.m.; Thurgood Marshall, UD Arena, 6 p.m.; Ponitz, UD Arena, 8 p.m.; Xenia, Nutter Center, 7 p.m.

May 25: Carlise, high school gym, 7 p.m.; Dunbar High School, Masonic Center, 7:30 p.m.; Kettering- Fairmont, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; Legacy Christian, First Baptist Church of Kettering, 7 p.m.; Mound Street Academy, Masonic Center, 5 p.m.; Yellow Springs, high school gym, 7 p.m. with a parade at 6:15 p.m. at 420 E. Enon Rd.

May 26: Piqua, Alexander Stadium, 8 p.m.; Milton Union, high school gym, 6 p.m.; Miami East, Hobart Arena, 7 p.m.; The Miami Valley School, Victoria Theatre, 4 p.m.; National Trail, high school gym, 6:30 p.m.

May 27: Troy, Hobart Arena, 10:30 a.m., Bethel, Hobart Arena, 7 p.m.; Brookville, Salem Church of God, 10 a.m.; Bradford, high school gym, 2:30 p.m.; Troy Christian, Arbogast Performing Arts Center, 10 a.m.

May 28: Wayne High School, Nutter Center, 2 p.m.; Tippecanoe, Hobart Arena, 7 p.m., Dayton Christian School, SouthBrook Church, 6 p.m.; Covington, Hobart Arena, 2 p.m.

May 30: Oakwood, UD Arena, 7 p.m.; DECA, Sinclair Community College, 6 p.m.; Valley View, SouthBrook Church, 7 p.m.

June 1: West Carrollton, UD Arena, 7:30 p.m.

June 2: Northridge, Northridge Stadium, 8 p.m.; Tecumseh Local, Spitzer Stadium, 7 p.m.; Tecumseh scheduled rain dates for June 3 at 7 p.m. and June 4 at 2 p.m.

June 3: Greeneville High School, 7 p.m. at the high school; Eaton, Millett Hall, Miami University, 6:30 p.m.

