Area districts to upgrade safety systems in school buildings

Several local school districts, including Dayton Public, Vandalia-Butler, Centerville and Mad River, have received thousands of dollars from the state to update and complete safety features like cameras and badge systems.
In total, the state awarded more than $6 million to 95 schools in Butler, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Warren counties through Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release more than $42 million would be given to more than 600 schools across the state.
“Our educators care deeply about the safety of Ohio students, as evidenced by the thousands of schools that came forward with solid security improvement plans that they intend to carry out with this funding,” DeWine said.
Dayton Public Schools received $1.8 million, across all 27 of its schools. Elizabeth Lolli, DPS superintendent, said the district would use the grant funding for several aspects of overall building safety, including both communications and physical security.
“Implementation will begin immediately and take place throughout the 2023-2024 school year,” Lolli said. “Due to the fact that these upgrades are related to sensitive aspects of safety and security, the district cannot provide specific details at this time. The district is grateful for the opportunity to continue improving safety for all staff and students.”
Sarah Swan, spokeswoman for Centerville schools, noted this is the second round of funding that Centerville has gotten. Centerville was awarded $533,693 earlier this school year and will receive an additional $310,000 this spring.
“These funds will be used for continued security enhancements, including access controls, at our exterior entrances, based on recommendations from vulnerability assessments that were conducted in district facilities over the past few years,” Swan said. “We are currently out to bid on this project and hope to begin work this summer.”
Chad Wyen, the superintendent for Mad River, said the district will be using the $392,021 awarded to four elementary schools, one middle school and one preschool center to upgrade announcement systems and emergency notification systems.
Springboro was also a significant winner in the latest round.
“Being named to the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant program is great news for our district,” said Scott Marshall, District Communication Coordinator. “We appreciate the support of Governor DeWine and the ability this grant allows us to continue our focus on school safety, security, and the mental health and wellness for our students and staff throughout all grade levels.”
DeWine said after last week’s announcement, every qualifying school that applied for a grant has now received at least one award, including schools in all 88 counties.
The current round of financing was announced earlier this week. Earlier financing rounds saw millions headed to several area Catholic schools as well as Kettering City Schools and Huber Heights.
The safety grants, which have been ongoing since 2021, use state funds to bolster safety aspects of schools.
The program was funded through Ohio’s operating budget and with allocations from the American Rescue Plan Act, according to the state.
The grant program is administered by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission in partnership with the Ohio School Safety Center.
School safety grants
Dayton Public: $1.8 million
Belle Haven Elementary School $85,240 Belmont High School $100,000; Charity Adams Earley Girls Academy $36,824; Cleveland Elementary School $42,501; David H. Ponitz Career Technology Center $100,000; Dunbar Early College High School $99,978; Eastmont Elementary School $70,432; Edison Elementary School $63,248; Edwin Joel Brown Middle School $68,283; Fairview Elementary School $41,213; Horace Mann Elementary School $46,625; Kemp Elementary School $54,850; Kiser Elementary School $84,102; Louise Troy Elementary School $44,090; Meadowdale High School $100,000; Mound Street Academy $33,592; River’s Edge Montessori Elementary School $39,740; Roosevelt Elementary School $36,703; Rosa Parks Early Learning Center $59,155; Ruskin Elementary School $59,170; Stivers School For The Arts $100,000; The International School $85,137; Thurgood Marshall High School $100,000; Valerie Elementary School $48,198; Westwood Elementary School $43,814; Wogaman Middle School $81,520; Wright Brothers Middle School $80,750.
Centerville City $310,000
Centerville High School $50,000; Centerville Primary Village North $40,000; Dr. John Hole Elementary School $50,000; Normandy Elementary School $40,000; Stingley Elementary School $50,000; W. O. Cline Elementary School $40,000; Weller Elementary School $40,000.
Mad River Local $392,021
Beverly Gardens Elementary School $72,840; Brantwood Elementary School $74,010; Mad River Early Childhood Center $53,131; Mad River Middle School $45,190; Saville Elementary School $74,010; Virginia Stevenson Elementary School $72,840.
Vandalia‐Butler City $500,000
Butler High School $100,000; Demmitt Elementary School $100,000; Helke Elementary School $100,000; Morton Middle School $100,000; Smith Middle School $100,000.
Oakwood City $78,943
Harman Elementary School $26,536; Lange School $24,200; Smith Elementary School $28,207.
Kings Local $289,000
Columbia Intermediate School $15,000; J.F. Burns Elementary School $35,000Kings High School $91,000; Kings Junior High School $64,000; Kings Mills Educational Center $15,000; Kings Mills Elementary School $34,000; South Lebanon Elementary School $35,000.
Springboro Community City $300,000
Clearcreek Elementary School $50,000; Dennis $50,000; Five Points $50,000; Springboro High School $50,000; Springboro Intermediate School $50,000; Springboro Junior High School $50,000.
Miami East Local $ 128,668
Miami East Elementary $17,500; Miami East High School $51,568; Miami East Junior High School $59,600.
Brookville Elementary School $30,765
Chaminade‐Julienne $100,000
Holy Angels $100,000
Miami Valley Career Tech $50,000
Our Lady Of Rosary $50,000
Fairborn Digital Academy $80,000
Greeneview High School $50,000
