2024 electrified Genesis GV70 gets it right

From a design standpoint, the most intriguing element is the grille that features an inverted G-Matrix pattern. It conceals the EV charging port. I will admit when I went to charge this vehicle I had to walk all around it to find where the charge port, only to find it cleverly hidden behind the grille. The charge port appeared almost like a hidden treasure behind a trap door. The overall aesthetics of this SUV can be summarized with one word: elegant. In fact, that can describe the entire Genesis lineup (gas and electric).

The electrified GV70 features a progressively-designed two-line headlamp style. Genesis emphasizes the Two-Line architecture as integral for the overall look of this EV. The look is completed with a simplified, tailpipe-free skid plate in the back. The electrified GV70 is one of best-looking, best-styled vehicles in this model year.

From a performance standpoint, this electrified SUV might win over any EV skeptic with its torque, all-wheel drive handling and one extra special and fun feature — boost. As if the 429 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque wasn’t good enough, there’s a boost button that ups the horsepower to 483 for a 10-second period. Pushing the boost mode makes this SUV a blazer off the line and will always be exhilarating and fun.

If you don’t like EVs (for whatever reason), the electrified GV70 will change your mind if you give it a chance.

Many consumers are still skeptical of Genesis as a luxury brand that can compete with Lexus and Acura. I’m not here to convince anyone but I am here to say that Genesis can not only compete with those luxury brands, but it’s raised the bar in many ways, including high-quality, elegant interiors. And in the electrified GV70, the refined interior is obviously apparent from the moment you sit in it.

There’s a vast moonroof that provides enough exterior light in, but also adds an elegant vibe too. The headroom is not sacrificed with this moonroof as the headroom for the front or rear passengers is just over 38 inches. In the back seat, there’s 36.6 inches of legroom and 56.9 inches of shoulder room. This is truly a five-passenger vehicle that is quiet and comfortable.

From a technology standpoint, the electrified GV70 is loaded with an intuitive and well-placed 14.5-inch touchscreen. Additionally ambient lighting adds to the elegance. My tester was the Prestige trim, which offers a 12.3-inch digital 3D cluster that tracks eye movement and displays a stereoscopic 3D image, improving visibility and convenience for the driver. A fingerprint reader starts the vehicle and loads driver profiles. Talk about cool and innovative technology!

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Genesis GV70 Prestige

Price/As tested price................................................ $65,850/$72,650

Mileage.......................................... 236 miles of range

Engine............................................. Two electric motors, 77.4 kWh battery

Horsepower................................. 429 hp/516 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Single speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Montgomery, AL