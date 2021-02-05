21-year-old Huber Heights man indicted in sex case involving 13-year-old girl

A 21-year-old Huber Heights man was indicted Friday on four sex-related charges involving a 13-year-old girl.
Tyler Thomas Brigham was summoned to appear for his arraignment Feb. 18 in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a county grand jury report.
Germantown police investigated the incident that occurred Oct. 23, 2020, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.
Brigham is not in custody.