21-year-old Huber Heights man indicted in sex case involving 13-year-old girl

Crime & Law | 39 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf

A 21-year-old Huber Heights man was indicted Friday on four sex-related charges involving a 13-year-old girl.

Tyler Thomas Brigham was summoned to appear for his arraignment Feb. 18 in Montgomery County Common Pleas court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to a county grand jury report.

Germantown police investigated the incident that occurred Oct. 23, 2020, according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan.

Brigham is not in custody.

