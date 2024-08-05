26-home development planned across from park in Washington Twp.

Construction on the project would launch sometime in the spring or summer of 2025. Most properties will be on two to three acres of land.

The project, if developed, would be located across Gebhart Road from 102-acre Oak Grove Park. It is accessible via both East Social Row and Gebhart and a private road through the site is expected to be constructed.

“We believe that the existing roads will have capacity to handle the new residents of this development,” said Michael Anderson of Van Atta Engineering in a rezoning application.” All proposed (private) streets will be designed to have capacity for the new residents.”

The development of the site “will not cause undue traffic congestion at the proposed location and that the traffic generated by the district will be handled in an efficient manner,” according to an initial traffic impact study.

Access to the community will be managed with entrance gates at the proposed entrances to the development.

Montgomery County Planning Commission voted in June to approve the preliminary plat for Oak Grove Estates. Washington Twp. Zoning Commission voted this month to recommend the project to the Washington Twp. Board of Trustees.

It is scheduled to go before the board at its regularly scheduled meeting at 6:30 p.m. tonight.