26-year-old woman killed in Dayton shooting

A 26-year-old woman died following a shooting on Troy Street Tuesday night in Dayton.
The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 600 block.
When police arrived, they started providing medical attention to the 26-year-old woman, said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon.
She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.
The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
