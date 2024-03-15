$26M approved for roadwork, bike paths, roundabout in over a dozen local cities

The projects, which run the gamut of bikeway, pedestrian, traditional roadway, and transit system proposals, will get the federal funding through MVRPC, and will match it with local dollars. The timing of the projects will vary by community, but all of them are expected to be implemented between 2025 and 2029.

High-dollar grants

The city of Dayton will receive $2.8 million for phase 4 of its Gettysburg Avenue reconstruction project. The total $4.1 million project will focus on the section of Gettysburg Avenue from Hoover Avenue to Gardendale. Upgrades will include new pavement, road base, curb, sidewalk, streetlights, catch basins, and traffic signals. Curb ramps and a multi-use side path compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be installed.

Another $2.1 million in funding will go toward phase two of the city of Dayton’s reconstruction of Smithville Road, from Huffman Avenue to East Third Street. This total $2.9 million project will also include installation of new pavement, road base, curb, walk, streetlights, catch basins, and traffic signals, along with ADA-compliant features.

The city of Troy will receive $2.6 million of a total $5.2 million project to transform the State Route 41 and Experiment Farm Road/South Stanfield Road intersection. This project will change the traditional traffic signal intersection to a multi-lane roundabout intersection. Four pedestrian islands will be installed and new sidewalks will be extended to these refuge islands, which will include ADA-compliant ramps at each. The new roundabout will also incorporate Share the Road bike lanes.

MVRPC allocated $2.4 million to the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority for the purchase of five replacement 30- to 35-foot diesel buses. This total $3 million purchase project intends to replace older buses that have reached the end of useful life, according to MVRPC documents.

The city of Kettering will receive almost $2.2 million for Dorothy Lane upgrades, from Haig Avenue to Woodman Drive. This project is estimated to cost $3.7 million and will include pavement milling and asphalt overlay, as well as construction of a shared-use path on the north side of Dorothy Lane, from Wilmington Pike to Valleywood Drive, and on the south side of Dorothy Lane, from Woodman Center Drive to Woodman Drive. New street lighting will also be constructed from Hobart Avenue to the Kroger access drive.

MVRPC allocated $1.7 million to the Montgomery County Engineer for Needmore Road improvements, from the Dayton corporation limit about 300 yards west of North Dixie Drive to the west end of the bridge over Interstate 75. The total $2.8 million in upgrades will include repaving and the construction of 680 feet of sidewalk on the north side of Needmore Road, west of North Dixie Drive. The existing traffic signals at North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road, as well as those at Payne Avenue and Needmore Road, will be reconstructed.

The rest of the projects

Here is the list of other cities and projects set to receive funding, including the amounts:

* City of Beavercreek: construction of sidewalk on Grange Hall Road from Rockfield Drive to State Route 835, plus construction of pedestrian bridge over the Little Beaver Creek; $748,000.

* City of Beavercreek: construction of Spring House Park multi-use trail from north of Kensington Glen to Rockfield Drive; $554,400.

* City of Beavercreek: resurfacing of State Route 835 from U.S. 35 eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 35 flyover; $414,720.

* City of Brookville; resurfacing of Arlington Road from Wolf Creek Street to Triggs Road, and from westbound I-70 Exit 21 to the Brookville north corporation limit; $460,089.

* City of Dayton: Main Street Streetscape phase two, from First Street to Second Street, and from Fourth Street to Sixth Street, replacing uneven brick pavers with sidewalk; $749,713.

* City of Dayton: West Third Street, from Broadway Street to James H. McGee Boulevard, reduce from 5 lanes to 3 lanes and add two-way cycle track; $749,078.

* Greene County Engineer: resurfacing of Kauffman Avenue from State Route 444 to Zink Road; $626,711.

* Jefferson Twp.: resurfacing of Infirmary Road from Germantown Pike to Pinnacle Road (excluding sections in Dayton and Moraine), and Pinnacle Road from Infirmary Road to Soldiers Home-Miamisburg Road; $578,584.

* City of Kettering: Far Hills street lighting improvements from Stroop Road to Dorothy Lane; $630,765.

* City of Kettering: resurfacing of Wilmington Pike from Smithville Road to the Kettering north corporation limit; $586,440.

* City of Kettering: Founders Drive sidewalk construction from Research Boulevard to 1,925 feet northeast; $239,914.

* Miami Conservancy District: painting of Gayle B. Price bridge over the Great Miami River, between Island MetroPark and Triangle Park; $322,035.

* MVRPC: regional supplemental transportation planning for SFY2029; $550,698.

* MVRPC: supplemental regional planning for SFY2029; $204,090.

* Montgomery County Engineer: resurfacing of Diamond Mill Road from Little Twin Creek to Dayton-Farmersville Road; $877,415.

* City of Moraine: resurfacing of South Dixie Drive from Hoyle Place to the Moraine north corporation limit; $227,295.

* City of Springboro: Central Greenway Bike Path from the west side of Twin Creek near Victory Drive, across Twin Creek, to Community Park’s recently-completed bicycle pump tracks, DK Bike Park; $720,223.

* City of Springboro: resurfacing of Pennyroyal Road from the south intersection with Clearcreek-Franklin Road to State Route 741; $696,192.

* City of Trotwood: resurfacing of Shiloh Springs Road from Diamond Mill Road to Oakes Road; $493,970.

* City of Troy: Downtown Riverfront Recreational Trail, about one mile, descending the right bank of the Great Miami River from Treasure Island to the existing Troy low-head dam; also an access point at the top of the levee and lighting and signage along the multi-use trail; $750,000.

* City of Vandalia: resurfacing of Poe Avenue from Image Drive to Stop Eight Road; Wyse Road from I-75 to Webster; and Miller Lane from Benchwood to Stop Eight; $843,334.

* City of Xenia: South Detroit Street rehabilitation from Miami Avenue to the Xenia south corporation limit; $985,832.