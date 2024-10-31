Emergency demolition ordered for Dayton supermarket after fire

Breaking: Security guard shoots armed man at Harrison Twp Kroger

A Dayton supermarket is being demolished after part of the roof collapsed during a fire on Thursday.

Dayton firefighters responded to the Cornell Meat King supermarket at 3509 Cornell Drive just after 8 a.m. on Halloween.

Crews arrived to find fire and began several attack lines to control the flames, said Dayton Fire Department Assistant Chief Brad French.

“A large portion of the roof subsequently collapsed, leading to a request by the incident commander for an emergency demolition due to unsafe structural conditions throughout the building and the potential for additional sudden collapse,” he said.

The Dayton Fire Department Investigations Unit determined the fire was accidental and related to a cooking appliance.

No injuries were reported.

