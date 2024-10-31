Body recovered from Greene County gravel pit

The person was recovered and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, which was performed Thursday morning, said Capt. Kelly Moore.

Detectives and the coroner’s investigator are working to identify the person found deceased, he said.

It is not known how long the person had been in the water.

In addition to deputies, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, Xenia Twp. Fire EMS, Beavercreek Twp. Fire EMS and the Fairborn Police Department assisted in the recovery efforts.