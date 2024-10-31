Breaking: Security guard shoots armed man at Harrison Twp Kroger

Body recovered from Greene County gravel pit

ajc.com

Local News
By
40 minutes ago
X

A body was recovered Wednesday from a gravel pit in Xenia Twp.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Martin Marietta property in the 800 block of Dayton Xenia Road on a report of an unresponsive person spotted in the water-filled pit.

The person was recovered and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, which was performed Thursday morning, said Capt. Kelly Moore.

Detectives and the coroner’s investigator are working to identify the person found deceased, he said.

It is not known how long the person had been in the water.

In addition to deputies, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, Xenia Twp. Fire EMS, Beavercreek Twp. Fire EMS and the Fairborn Police Department assisted in the recovery efforts.

In Other News
1
Emergency demolition ordered for Dayton supermarket after fire
2
How to get tickets for ‘A Dickens of a Christmas: Holiday Home Tour’ in...
3
Security guard shoots armed man at Harrison Twp Kroger
4
You helped choose: Dayton NATO Assembly logo to tour the world
5
State rep questions financial records, asks for special Ohio audit on...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.