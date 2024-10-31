Body recovered from Greene County gravel pit

A body was recovered Wednesday from a gravel pit in Xenia Twp.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Martin Marietta property in the 800 block of Dayton Xenia Road on a report of an unresponsive person spotted in the water-filled pit.
The person was recovered and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy, which was performed Thursday morning, said Capt. Kelly Moore.
Detectives and the coroner’s investigator are working to identify the person found deceased, he said.
It is not known how long the person had been in the water.
In addition to deputies, the Greene County Coroner’s Office, Xenia Twp. Fire EMS, Beavercreek Twp. Fire EMS and the Fairborn Police Department assisted in the recovery efforts.
