28 restaurants and bars within walking distance of Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

We’ve put together a list and map of bars and restaurants within a half-mile walking distance to give you some options the next time you are around the ballpark.

The Foundry

124 Madison St.

The Foundry is a rooftop gastropub at the AC Hotel, offering wood-fired cuisine, craft cocktails, and stunning city views.

2nd Street Pizza

41 Madison St.

2nd Street Pizza is a popular pizzeria known for its delicious New York-style pizzas, fresh ingredients, and friendly atmosphere.

Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station

116 Webster St.

Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station is a cozy brewery offering a variety of craft beers, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Brixx Ice Company

500 E 1st St.

Easygoing sports bar & grill offering burgers, tacos & wings, plus views of Fifth Third Field.

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St.

Relaxed tavern featuring craft brews on tap & American comfort fare with a twist, plus happy hours.

The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St.

The Dayton Beer Company is a locally owned brewery known for its handcrafted beers, community involvement, and commitment to quality since 2012.

Dayton Barrel Works

318 E 2nd St.

Dayton Barrel Works is a craft distillery known for its high-quality bourbon, gin, vodka, liqueurs, and experimental spirits.

1Eleven Flavor House

312 N Patterson Blvd.

1Eleven Flavor House in Dayton is a vibrant restaurant offering a unique blend of American, Caribbean, and comfort food, known for its flavorful dishes.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate

221 N Patterson Blvd.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate in Dayton is a beloved local spot known for its house-roasted coffee and handcrafted chocolates.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E 1st St.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli is a chill nook with diverse sandwiches & a full-service bar, plus outdoor seating & vintage video games.

Southern Belle Tavern

134 N Patterson Blvd.

Southern Belle Tavern is a lively bar offering a cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, pool tables, and a great selection of drinks

Pins Mechanical Co.

416 E 1st St.

Pins Mechanical Co. is a lively social destination featuring duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, and other old-school entertainment options, along with high-quality cocktails and craft beers

Dana’s Soulfood

130 N Patterson Blvd.

Dana’s Soulfood is a beloved restaurant known for its delicious soul food, including customer favorites like oxtail, baked chicken, and soul rolls, all made from scratch.

The Barrel House

417 E 3rd St.

The Barrel House is a cozy craft beer and wine bar and bottle shop, known for its rotating selection of the best craft beers, wines, hard ciders, and seltzers.

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge

142 E 3rd St.

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge is a cozy urban cocktail bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great music, and a diverse selection of well-crafted drinks.

Two Social

123 E 3rd St.

Two Social is a vibrant entertainment bar offering axe throwing, indoor cornhole, arcade games, and a lively atmosphere with great drinks.

The Silos

810 E 1st St.

The Silos is a vibrant food hall and beer garden featuring a variety of food vendors, a central bar with craft beers and unique beverages, and ample indoor and outdoor seating.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

217 N Patterson Blvd.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a popular restaurant known for its authentic Indian dishes, including a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.

Warped Wing Brewing Company

26 Wyandot St.

Warped Wing Brewing Company is a microbrewery in a historic, industrial building with a tasting room offering a wide variety of award-winning beers.

Tender Mercy

607 E 3rd St. Lower Level

Tender Mercy is a sultry underground cocktail bar known for its unique and classic handcrafted cocktails, elegant ambiance, and immersive speakeasy experience.

The Century Bar

18 S Jefferson St.

The Century Bar is a renowned bourbon bar known for its extensive selection of over 800 whiskeys, knowledgeable staff, and inviting speakeasy-style atmosphere.

Bar Granada

5 W Monument Ave.

Bar Granada is a lively craft tequila bar and restaurant offering Latin American cuisine and live music.

Flying Pizza

223 N Main St.

Flying Pizza is a beloved pizzeria known for its authentic New York-style pizza, generous slices, and friendly service.

White Lotus Restaurant

327 E 3rd St.

White Lotus Restaurant offers typical Thai dishes whipped up in no-nonsense, compact quarters with counter seating.

Sueno

607 E 3rd St.

Sueño is an upscale Mexican restaurant offering traditional fare with heirloom corn varieties, a live fire hearth, and an award-winning beverage program in a beautifully designed space.

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E 3rd St.

Salt Block Biscuit Co. is a charming cafe known for its delicious homemade biscuits, hearty breakfast and brunch options.

Tony & Pete’s

129 E 3rd St.

Tony & Pete’s is a neighborhood sandwich shop and market known for its high-quality cold cut sandwiches, fresh salads, and curated grocery goods.

Agnes Eats

416 E 3rd St.

Agnes Eats is a Caribbean restaurant known for its flavorful dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, and lamb burgers.