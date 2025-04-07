28 restaurants and bars within walking distance of Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

Map of Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons.

Map of Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons.
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

Going to Day Air Ballpark to see the Dayton Dragons play is always a great experience.

One way to make it even better is to get down there early and visit some of the close-by bars and restaurants. Some establishments are even still open after the games.

We’ve put together a list and map of bars and restaurants within a half-mile walking distance to give you some options the next time you are around the ballpark.

The Foundry

124 Madison St.

The Foundry is a rooftop gastropub at the AC Hotel, offering wood-fired cuisine, craft cocktails, and stunning city views.

2nd Street Pizza

41 Madison St.

2nd Street Pizza is a popular pizzeria known for its delicious New York-style pizzas, fresh ingredients, and friendly atmosphere.

Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station

116 Webster St.

Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station is a cozy brewery offering a variety of craft beers, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Brixx Ice Company

500 E 1st St.

Easygoing sports bar & grill offering burgers, tacos & wings, plus views of Fifth Third Field.

Mudlick Tap House

135 E 2nd St.

Relaxed tavern featuring craft brews on tap & American comfort fare with a twist, plus happy hours.

The Dayton Beer Company

41 Madison St.

The Dayton Beer Company is a locally owned brewery known for its handcrafted beers, community involvement, and commitment to quality since 2012.

Dayton Barrel Works

318 E 2nd St.

Dayton Barrel Works is a craft distillery known for its high-quality bourbon, gin, vodka, liqueurs, and experimental spirits.

1Eleven Flavor House

312 N Patterson Blvd.

1Eleven Flavor House in Dayton is a vibrant restaurant offering a unique blend of American, Caribbean, and comfort food, known for its flavorful dishes.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate

221 N Patterson Blvd.

Winans Coffee & Chocolate in Dayton is a beloved local spot known for its house-roasted coffee and handcrafted chocolates.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E 1st St.

Canal Street Arcade and Deli is a chill nook with diverse sandwiches & a full-service bar, plus outdoor seating & vintage video games.

Southern Belle Tavern

134 N Patterson Blvd.

Southern Belle Tavern is a lively bar offering a cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, pool tables, and a great selection of drinks

Pins Mechanical Co.

416 E 1st St.

Pins Mechanical Co. is a lively social destination featuring duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, and other old-school entertainment options, along with high-quality cocktails and craft beers

Dana’s Soulfood

130 N Patterson Blvd.

Dana’s Soulfood is a beloved restaurant known for its delicious soul food, including customer favorites like oxtail, baked chicken, and soul rolls, all made from scratch.

The Barrel House

417 E 3rd St.

The Barrel House is a cozy craft beer and wine bar and bottle shop, known for its rotating selection of the best craft beers, wines, hard ciders, and seltzers.

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge

142 E 3rd St.

Bozacks Cocktail Lounge is a cozy urban cocktail bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great music, and a diverse selection of well-crafted drinks.

Two Social

123 E 3rd St.

Two Social is a vibrant entertainment bar offering axe throwing, indoor cornhole, arcade games, and a lively atmosphere with great drinks.

The Silos

810 E 1st St.

The Silos is a vibrant food hall and beer garden featuring a variety of food vendors, a central bar with craft beers and unique beverages, and ample indoor and outdoor seating.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine

217 N Patterson Blvd.

Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a popular restaurant known for its authentic Indian dishes, including a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.

Warped Wing Brewing Company

26 Wyandot St.

Warped Wing Brewing Company is a microbrewery in a historic, industrial building with a tasting room offering a wide variety of award-winning beers.

Tender Mercy

607 E 3rd St. Lower Level

Tender Mercy is a sultry underground cocktail bar known for its unique and classic handcrafted cocktails, elegant ambiance, and immersive speakeasy experience.

The Century Bar

18 S Jefferson St.

The Century Bar is a renowned bourbon bar known for its extensive selection of over 800 whiskeys, knowledgeable staff, and inviting speakeasy-style atmosphere.

Bar Granada

5 W Monument Ave.

Bar Granada is a lively craft tequila bar and restaurant offering Latin American cuisine and live music.

Flying Pizza

223 N Main St.

Flying Pizza is a beloved pizzeria known for its authentic New York-style pizza, generous slices, and friendly service.

White Lotus Restaurant

327 E 3rd St.

White Lotus Restaurant offers typical Thai dishes whipped up in no-nonsense, compact quarters with counter seating.

Sueno

607 E 3rd St.

Sueño is an upscale Mexican restaurant offering traditional fare with heirloom corn varieties, a live fire hearth, and an award-winning beverage program in a beautifully designed space.

Salt Block Biscuit Co.

115 E 3rd St.

Salt Block Biscuit Co. is a charming cafe known for its delicious homemade biscuits, hearty breakfast and brunch options.

Tony & Pete’s

129 E 3rd St.

Tony & Pete’s is a neighborhood sandwich shop and market known for its high-quality cold cut sandwiches, fresh salads, and curated grocery goods.

Agnes Eats

416 E 3rd St.

Agnes Eats is a Caribbean restaurant known for its flavorful dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, and lamb burgers.

In Other News
1
Feeling a pinch from grocery prices, cost of goods? We want to talk to...
2
Chaminade Julienne president to step down after next school year
3
Dayton Police make arrest in teenager’s downtown killing
4
Vandalia-Butler seeks new board member
5
AES Ohio warns of scammers targeting customers

About the Author

Follow Greg Lynch on twitter

Greg Lynch has been a photographer, digital specialist and digital content producer at Cox First Media for more than 30 years.