28 restaurants and bars within walking distance of Day Air Ballpark, home of the Dayton Dragons

Going to Day Air Ballpark to see the Dayton Dragons play is always a great experience.
One way to make it even better is to get down there early and visit some of the close-by bars and restaurants. Some establishments are even still open after the games.
We’ve put together a list and map of bars and restaurants within a half-mile walking distance to give you some options the next time you are around the ballpark.
The Foundry
The Foundry is a rooftop gastropub at the AC Hotel, offering wood-fired cuisine, craft cocktails, and stunning city views.
2nd Street Pizza
2nd Street Pizza is a popular pizzeria known for its delicious New York-style pizzas, fresh ingredients, and friendly atmosphere.
Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station
Little Fish Brewing Company - Dayton Station is a cozy brewery offering a variety of craft beers, delicious food, and a welcoming atmosphere.
Brixx Ice Company
Easygoing sports bar & grill offering burgers, tacos & wings, plus views of Fifth Third Field.
Mudlick Tap House
Relaxed tavern featuring craft brews on tap & American comfort fare with a twist, plus happy hours.
The Dayton Beer Company
The Dayton Beer Company is a locally owned brewery known for its handcrafted beers, community involvement, and commitment to quality since 2012.
Dayton Barrel Works
Dayton Barrel Works is a craft distillery known for its high-quality bourbon, gin, vodka, liqueurs, and experimental spirits.
1Eleven Flavor House
1Eleven Flavor House in Dayton is a vibrant restaurant offering a unique blend of American, Caribbean, and comfort food, known for its flavorful dishes.
Winans Coffee & Chocolate
Winans Coffee & Chocolate in Dayton is a beloved local spot known for its house-roasted coffee and handcrafted chocolates.
Canal Street Arcade and Deli
Canal Street Arcade and Deli is a chill nook with diverse sandwiches & a full-service bar, plus outdoor seating & vintage video games.
Southern Belle Tavern
Southern Belle Tavern is a lively bar offering a cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, pool tables, and a great selection of drinks
Pins Mechanical Co.
Pins Mechanical Co. is a lively social destination featuring duckpin bowling, classic pinball machines, and other old-school entertainment options, along with high-quality cocktails and craft beers
Dana’s Soulfood
Dana’s Soulfood is a beloved restaurant known for its delicious soul food, including customer favorites like oxtail, baked chicken, and soul rolls, all made from scratch.
The Barrel House
The Barrel House is a cozy craft beer and wine bar and bottle shop, known for its rotating selection of the best craft beers, wines, hard ciders, and seltzers.
Bozacks Cocktail Lounge
Bozacks Cocktail Lounge is a cozy urban cocktail bar known for its relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff, great music, and a diverse selection of well-crafted drinks.
Two Social
Two Social is a vibrant entertainment bar offering axe throwing, indoor cornhole, arcade games, and a lively atmosphere with great drinks.
The Silos
The Silos is a vibrant food hall and beer garden featuring a variety of food vendors, a central bar with craft beers and unique beverages, and ample indoor and outdoor seating.
Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine
Gulzar’s Indian Cuisine is a popular restaurant known for its authentic Indian dishes, including a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.
Warped Wing Brewing Company
Warped Wing Brewing Company is a microbrewery in a historic, industrial building with a tasting room offering a wide variety of award-winning beers.
Tender Mercy
Tender Mercy is a sultry underground cocktail bar known for its unique and classic handcrafted cocktails, elegant ambiance, and immersive speakeasy experience.
The Century Bar
The Century Bar is a renowned bourbon bar known for its extensive selection of over 800 whiskeys, knowledgeable staff, and inviting speakeasy-style atmosphere.
Bar Granada
Bar Granada is a lively craft tequila bar and restaurant offering Latin American cuisine and live music.
Flying Pizza
Flying Pizza is a beloved pizzeria known for its authentic New York-style pizza, generous slices, and friendly service.
White Lotus Restaurant
White Lotus Restaurant offers typical Thai dishes whipped up in no-nonsense, compact quarters with counter seating.
Sueno
Sueño is an upscale Mexican restaurant offering traditional fare with heirloom corn varieties, a live fire hearth, and an award-winning beverage program in a beautifully designed space.
Salt Block Biscuit Co.
Salt Block Biscuit Co. is a charming cafe known for its delicious homemade biscuits, hearty breakfast and brunch options.
Tony & Pete’s
Tony & Pete’s is a neighborhood sandwich shop and market known for its high-quality cold cut sandwiches, fresh salads, and curated grocery goods.
Agnes Eats
Agnes Eats is a Caribbean restaurant known for its flavorful dishes like jerk chicken, oxtail, and lamb burgers.
