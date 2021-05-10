283 single-family homes planned for Huber Heights

“A strong and growing workforce are key factors businesses look to when choosing a community or region to locate or expand operations,” Chodkowski said.

The project will be in four phases spaced about 18 months apart and will be funded through the Dayton Port Authority or a third-party, according to documents provided in the city council work session packet.

Chodkowski said the city is not directly funding the development with city tax dollars nor does it plan to.

The developer would also construct about $16.4 million worth of public infrastructure and donate about 30 acres for recreational purposes to the city.

Chodkowski said the area is already zoned for residential properties but would need to be rezoned due to the proposed lot sizes. It is not clear when the rezoning will occur.

Councilman Richard Shaw said he supported the project but would like to be kept up to date about what is happening with it.

“I am fully on board with endorsing and moving forward this (memorandum of understanding),” Shaw said.

Council is expected to vote on the memorandum of understanding on Monday.