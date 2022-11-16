2,900 AES Ohio customers without power in Greene County

Nearly 3,000 people were without power in Greene County early Wednesday afternoon.
As of 1:20 p.m., there were 2,900 AES Ohio customers without service in Greene County. The majority of the outages were in the Xenia area, according to the company’s outage map.
There is one customer without power in Darke County.
An outage affecting 1,461 customers in Xenia was reported just after noon, according to AES Ohio.
Service for most of the Greene County customers is expected to be restored by 2 p.m.
We will update this story as more information is available.
