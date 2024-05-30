2nd person charged after Kettering man’s legs found in Trotwood

Edgar S. Keiter Jr., 52, of Dayton was previously indicted on gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and theft charges in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for the dismemberment of his father, 75-year-old Edgar S. Keiter Sr.

During the investigation, Reiff was identified as Keiter Jr.’s girlfriend, according to court records.

She allegedly told a witness Keiter Jr. put his father’s body in a storage unit.

“The defendant also (told) the witness that she might have to help get rid of the body due to the odor and Jr. was in jail at the time,” an affidavit read.

Reiff was reportedly seen in the storage unit with Keiter Jr. while his father’s body was being stored and moved around.

“The defendant is heard calling Jr. ‘honey’ when he is gagging in the storage unit due to the odor,” the affidavit continued.

She was arrested by Kettering police on Wednesday, according to Miami Valley Jails booking records.

The investigation started on April 22 after Trotwood police responded to a report of human legs found at the edge of a driveway in the 7500 block of Old Dayton Road.

When officers arrived, they found a white tarp that had human legs inside, according to a Trotwood police incident report.

Using a serial number from a knee replacement surgery, investigators identified the remains as belonging to Keiter Sr., Kettering police Chief Christopher “Chip” Protsman said.

A few days later Trotwood police responded to Keiter Sr.’s apartment in the 4500 block of Croftshire Drive. Appliances and carpet were reportedly missing from the unit. It also appeared bleach had been poured on the floor.

Keiter Jr. was charged with tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse in Kettering Municipal Court on May 3 in relation to his father’s remains. The theft charges are for the items taken from his father’s apartment. The rest of Keiter Sr.’s remains were discovered in a storage unit on Guenther Road on the Trotwood-Dayton border.

Staff writer Nick Blizzard contributed to this article.