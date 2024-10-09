3 accused of smuggling drugs into Lebanon Correctional, leading to inmate’s death

Three people are facing charges after they reportedly helped bring drugs into Lebanon Correctional Institution, resulting in the death of an inmate.

Landis Deqwon Talbert, 26, Ryeheim Mekhi Isaiah Warren, 20, and Lindsey Brooke Lucas, 39, are facing one count each of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, according to a Warren County grand jury report.

Talbert was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Talbert and Lucas are accused of bringing fentanyl into the prison with help from Warren. Lucas was a former employee and is believed to have smuggled drugs into the prison by hiding them in her lunchbox, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

“(Talbert) furnished those drugs to another inmate who died from ingesting those drugs,” the grand jury report read.

Joshua Gunn was found unresponsive on May 16, 2023, said Fornshell.

Gunn was serving a 5½ year sentence for an aggravated assault and having weapons while under disability conviction in Hamilton County, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records.

