3 charged in deadly shooting of Cleveland police detective, informant

Three teenagers are facing charges in a shooting that killed Cleveland police Detective James Skernivitz and an informant last week, according to multiple media outlets.
David McDaniel, 18, is facing two counts of aggravated murder, according to Cleveland.com, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
The two other boys are 17 and 15 and are facing charges in juvenile court.
They’re facing 11 counts each, including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, reported 19 News.
Skernivitz, 53, was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday around 10 p.m. in the area of West 65th Street and Stoner Avenue. Scott Dingess, 50, was also shot and killed.
They were killed during an attempted robbery while sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked car, according to Cleveland.com. Skernivitz was reportedly shot once in the chest and Dingess was hit multiple times.
Three people who were initially arrested in the shooting have not been formally charged.