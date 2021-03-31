Loans to address aging local wastewater, drinking water infrastructure

Three Southwest Ohio municipalities are among communities throughout the state to receive a portion of the Ohio Water Development Authority’s $11.9 million low interest loans and grants to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure.
As part of the OWDA’s Fresh Water Loan Program, Montgomery County, the city of Springfield and the Village of Covington in Miami County are among the 11 communities whose 12 projects ― Montgomery County has two ― qualify for the money. The communities will use the funds to replace aging infrastructure, extend service areas and improve solid waste handling. The interest rates for the loans range from a half percent to 1.68%.
Here’s a breakdown of how much each community in the region will receive and a description of its projects:
- Montgomery County will receive $116,406 at 1.18% for 20 years for the construction of 3,600 feet of waterline along Spinning Road and Eastman Avenue to replace aging waterlines. The county will get a second loan for $685,000 at 1.18% for 20 years for the construction of 3,500 feet of sanitary sewer along Terrace Villa Drive to increase conveyance capacity.
- The city of Springfield in Clark County qualifies for $1.13 million at 1.38% for 30 years for the construction of 320 water service lines throughout the city to replace aging waterlines.
- The village of Covington in Miami County will receive $300,000 at 0.50% for 20 years for the construction of 6,400 feet of waterline along Ohio 48 to replace aging waterlines.