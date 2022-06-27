3-year-old child rescued from swimming pool in Darke County, transported to hospital

CareFlight transported a 3-year-old child found in a swimming pool in Darke County to Dayton Children’s Hospital Sunday.
Darke County sheriff’s deputies, Greenville Twp. Rescue, Greenville Fire Department and CareFlight responded to the 8400 block of Greenville St. Marys Road in Greenville Twp. on a report of a child found in a swimming pool, according to the sheriff’s office.
The child was taken out of the pool before emergency crews arrived and family members were performing CPR, according to a press release. When deputies arrived, the child was reportedly breathing. Additional information about the child’s condition was not available.
The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.
