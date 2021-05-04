3 years added to Miamisburg man’s sentence in Dayton deadly jazz club shooting

A Miamisburg man convicted in a double-homicide at a Dayton jazz club in 2018 was re-sentenced to 51 years to life in prison after an appeal added three years to his sentence.
James A. Davison was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison on Oct. 15, 2019, in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Darion Harris and 28-year-old Ashley James.
A month earlier, a jury found Davison guilty of aggravated murder, murder, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.
The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office appealed the trial court’s sentence, arguing that the aggravated murder and discharge of a firearm counts shouldn’t have been merged, according to a press release.
The Ohio Second District Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the prosecutor’s office, sending the case back to the trial court.
On Tuesday, the court re-sentenced Davison, this time to 51 years to life in prison.
On April 21, 2018, Davison reportedly drove to Rick’s Jazz Club in Dayton and stopped his SUV next to a pickup truck with four people inside.
Davison fired about 17 to 21 rounds into the truck, killing Harris and James, according to the prosecutor’s office. The two passengers in the back seats were not injured.