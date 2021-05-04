3 years added to Miamisburg man’s sentence in Dayton deadly jazz club shooting

James A. Davison was sentenced to 48 years to life in prison on Oct. 15, 2019, in the shooting deaths of 29-year-old Darion Harris and 28-year-old Ashley James.

A month earlier, a jury found Davison guilty of aggravated murder, murder, two counts of felonious assault, discharge of a firearm at or near prohibited premises, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.