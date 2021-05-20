30 Trotwood-Madison teachers face non-renewal

Nearly three dozen Trotwood-Madison teachers were informed in February that their contracts may not be renewed for the upcoming academic year because of issues with their teaching licenses.
The district sent letters to 30 fulltime teachers and substitutes indicating that a recommendation will be made to the school board that the contracts not be renewed “due to not having proper licensure.” School officials have not disclosed why the licenses are improper.
The school board was scheduled to take action on the matter in March, however, the vote was tabled to allow board members to gather more information. Trotwood-Madison Education Association President Angela Bruno also asked that the vote be delayed until the teachers and the administration have a conversation regarding the teachers’ licenses.
The Trotwood-Madison Board of Education meets tonight.
The association sent cease and desist letters to several administrators and requested a meeting to discuss the matter. However, the district has not responded Bruno said during the March board meeting.
“We appreciate the fact that the district must ensure that all staff has appropriate licensure for their positions. We simply want to provide our members with clear attainable solutions for the concern,” she said.
Board Vice President Norman Scearce agreed, saying both sides should meet before the administration takes action.
“Conversation beats confusion all day every day. If the union has suggested just a conversation for clarity sake, I think that’s not too much to ask. The attorneys can do what the attorneys are going to do, but I think the decent thing to do would at least be to respond to them,” he said.
Superintendent Reva Cosby said she wants to have a conversation with board before having a conversation with the staff and the teacher’s union.
While the district’s attorneys said the letter didn’t have any legal standing but is being looked over to determine next steps, Cosby said this is also the reason why no conversations have taken place with effected staff members.