30 Trotwood-Madison teachers face non-renewal

“We appreciate the fact that the district must ensure that all staff has appropriate licensure for their positions. We simply want to provide our members with clear attainable solutions for the concern,” she said.

Board Vice President Norman Scearce agreed, saying both sides should meet before the administration takes action.

“Conversation beats confusion all day every day. If the union has suggested just a conversation for clarity sake, I think that’s not too much to ask. The attorneys can do what the attorneys are going to do, but I think the decent thing to do would at least be to respond to them,” he said.

Superintendent Reva Cosby said she wants to have a conversation with board before having a conversation with the staff and the teacher’s union.

While the district’s attorneys said the letter didn’t have any legal standing but is being looked over to determine next steps, Cosby said this is also the reason why no conversations have taken place with effected staff members.