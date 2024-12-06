30 years later, luxury homes to be built on Washington Twp. site OK’d in 1993

The proposed subdivision site is just south of the Kensington Grove development, which was approved in 1993. Kensington Grove was planned to include 106 single-family dwellings on 69 acres. However, just 76 of those homes ended up being built.

“The developer halted construction after being told by the County Engineer’s Office that there was no longer sewer capacity,” township spokeswoman Kate Trangenstein told this news outlet. “That has changed, which is why the development has continued.”

Although the area where the new development will be built was initially part of the Kensington Grove development, it will not be joining their homeowners association and the subdivision and homeowners association name will be Mill Creek, Trangenstein said.

Design Homes has been custom building homes in the South Dayton area since 1987, according to the company’s LinkedIn profile. It focuses its efforts in the Centerville, Springboro and South Dayton area.

Homes will be an average of 2,500 square feet, according to documents submitted to the township.

The Washington Twp. Zoning Commission recommended approval Nov. 19 for rezoning the site and first stage planned development. Township trustees approved those measures Monday.

The Mill Creek development also will require a complete second stage review by both the township’s zoning commission, which will make a recommendation to the board of trustees, and by trustees, who will then approve or deny the application.

“Once the final development plan is submitted, and if it is approved, construction would begin in spring 2025,” Trangenstein said. “No construction can start until the final plan has been presented and approved.”