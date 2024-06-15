$31M assisted living center opens in Beavercreek near other senior options

The facility completed construction in January, and doors opened Jan. 15 for prospective tenants. Currently Ashford has about 67 residents, which is about half capacity, said Sara Ward, executive director of Ashford of Beavercreek.

Ashford has 82 independent and assisted living apartments on three stories, and a single-story memory care section with 32 private and shared suites, according to the center. A shared center area with activity rooms, a fitness center, beauty salon and barbershop, art studio, formal and private dining rooms, and a bistro connect the two.

“All our residents are as independent as they want to be,” Ward said. “People seek the assisted living side of things, especially where they can maintain their independence.”

Ashford of Beavercreek is owned and operated by Wallick Senior Living. Wallick manages more than 200 affordable and senior communities across the Midwest.

When fully occupied, the facility is expected to have over 100 employees. It was designed by RDL Architects, The Reinke Group, Burkett, POD Design and Epic Engineering.

“We’re in the business to help people, whether that’s to find a job, a place to live, a community they want to volunteer with,” Ward said. “Even if you’re not of the aging population, check us out. There’s always room for the volunteer opportunities.”