Coroner IDs 32-year-old man killed in weekend shooting in Dayton

Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, Dayton police responded to the 600 block of Summit Square for a report of a person shot, said Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer.

When crews arrived, they located the gunshot victim, later identified as Moore. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and died several hours later, Bauer said.

Moore was pronounced dead just after 2 a.m. Sunday at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Harshbarger.

The Dayton Police Department Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call 937-333-1232 to speak to a detective. People can report tips anonymously by calling Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.