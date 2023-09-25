BreakingNews
Dayton police ask public’s help to find missing child

4 charged in Moraine drive-by shooting; No injuries reported

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Four men are facing charges in a drive-by shooting in Moraine early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Around 1:10 a.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported someone shot at his house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” he said.

The caller told dispatch he wasn’t sure who was responsible for the shooting and that everyone was OK.

An initial investigation revealed multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a group of people gathered outside a house, according to Moraine police.

Witnesses helped officers identify multiple suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, West Carrollton police stopped the suspect vehicle and detained two of the four suspects. Over the next day, the other two suspects were found and arrested.

Christian DeJesus, 18; Noah Romero, 18; Michael Guadagno, 19; and Jaedon Landis, 20; are all facing one count each of discharge of firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm at a prohibited place and improper discharge of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

All four suspects were being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday morning.

In Other News
1
Dayton police ask public’s help to find missing child
2
WATCH: Strength training is key for aging bodies
3
Dayton-bound Joby Aviation delivers first aircraft to the Air Force
4
Cox Arboretum closed after body found in park
5
Tank’s Bar & Grill, Air Force’s first electric aircraft charging...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top