4 charged in Moraine drive-by shooting; No injuries reported

Four men are facing charges in a drive-by shooting in Moraine early Friday morning.

No injuries were reported.

Around 1:10 a.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported someone shot at his house in the 2700 block of Cadillac Street.

“Somebody just shot up my house,” he said.

The caller told dispatch he wasn’t sure who was responsible for the shooting and that everyone was OK.

An initial investigation revealed multiple shots were fired from a passing vehicle into a group of people gathered outside a house, according to Moraine police.

Witnesses helped officers identify multiple suspects and the vehicle involved in the shooting.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, West Carrollton police stopped the suspect vehicle and detained two of the four suspects. Over the next day, the other two suspects were found and arrested.

Christian DeJesus, 18; Noah Romero, 18; Michael Guadagno, 19; and Jaedon Landis, 20; are all facing one count each of discharge of firearm at a habitation, discharge of a firearm at a prohibited place and improper discharge of a firearm in a motor vehicle, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

All four suspects were being held in the Montgomery County Jail as of Monday morning.