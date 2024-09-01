5 shot when person opens fire into crowd at illegal Dayton ‘boot joint’ Sunday

Johns said that in total five people were shot and had all been taken to Miami Valley Hospital in private vehicles. The victims were all shot in their lower extremities and ranged in ages from 21 to 36 years. Some were shot several times, but all of them will survive, the major said.

Police believe that there was a single shooter who opened fire into the crowd.

Johns said that the victims were all unwilling or unable to tell officers about what happened, but police seized surveillance equipment from the scene. He also said that police know there were other people inside the boot joint but none had come forward.

The major said that police are mostly focused on the shooter and the person who owns the property, who Johns said has a history of owning properties with boot joints in them.

“We realize this is an illegal establishment, but really our goal here is to bring the person who would fire this many shots into a crowd to justice,” he said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can either contact Dayton police directly or leave an anonymous tip with Miami Valley Crimestoppers by calling 937-222-STOP or using their website, adding that the crime stoppers offer cash rewards for information.