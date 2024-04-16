4 taken to hospital, including 2 with critical injuries, following Kettering crash

Kettering police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle crash Monday that injured four people, two of whom are in critical condition.
The crash was reported on Wilmington Pike near East David Road. A witness told police one of the vehicles ran a red light, said Officer Cynthia James, Kettering Police Department public information officer.
The driver and a passenger in the one of the vehicles were both trapped due to the crash, James added.
All four people were transorted to area hospitals.
The crash temporarily closed Wilmington Pike between Parklawn Drive and Bigger Road and East David Road between Bigger Road and Wilmington Pike.
The crash remains under investigation.
