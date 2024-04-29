Man accused of breaking into ex’s Dayton apartment, stabbing her

Just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dayton police responded to a reported burglary at an apartment in the first block of East Hudson Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a woman with blood on her hands, arms, face and clothing. She told police her ex, Ball, broke into her apartment through a window and stabbed her, according to court documents.

The woman reportedly had returned to her apartment to find Ball upstairs.

“(She) said Ball Jr. came forward and attacked her,” an affidavit read. “(She) was also stabbed in the forehead. (She) tried to fight back by grabbingn the knife and it cut her finger.”

Ball then fled out the second-story window. An officer found him in a nearby alley with blood on his clothing.

Ball said he had been stabbed as well and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to court records.