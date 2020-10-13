491 people cited for distracted driving in initiative that spans 6 states

491 Ohioans have been cited for distracted driving in an initiative that spans six states, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported. Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, West Virginia State Police and the OSHP were included in the 6-State Trooper Project.
The initiative began on Monday, October 5 at 12:01 a.m. and continued until Monday, October 12 at 11:59 p.m.
On October 29, 2018, Ohio passed House Bill 95, a law which broadened what is considered distracted driving, and increased the fine if it was a contributing factor to the commission of the driving violation, the release stated.
Distracted driving is any non-driving activity with the potential to distract a person from the primary task of driving and increase the risk of crashing. Distractions can be visual, taking eyes off of the road; manual, taking hands off the wheel; or cognitive, taking the mind off driving.