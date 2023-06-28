BreakingNews
Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’ range
X

4th of July Lights in Flight fireworks show returns to Dayton Monday

Credit: Brian Swartz

Credit: Brian Swartz

Local News
By
17 minutes ago

The annual Lights in Flight fireworks show will return to Dayton this year Monday at Kettering Field.

The City of Dayton Department of Recreation will produce the 4th of July holiday show, which starts at 10 p.m. just north of downtown Dayton in the McCook Field neighborhood.

Viewing areas will be at the northern and eastern sections of Kettering Field. Signs will mark the viewing areas. Marion’s pizza and soft drinks will be available for purchase near the northeast corner of Kettering Field.

ExploreExplore the data: See how Ohio House, Senate budget proposals would impact your local school district

Parking is limited, so visitors should arrive early.

Starting a 6 p.m., the following streets will be closed”

  • East Helena Street from Riverside Drive to Keowee Street
  • North Bend Boulevard from Helena Street to Webster Street
  • Riverside Drive (northbound) from White Allen Avenue to Helena Street
  • Brennan Drive from Helena Street to Keowee Street
  • Hall Avenue south of Keowee Street
  • All of Deeds Park Drive

Recreation trails in nearby parks will also close starting at 6 p.m. The Great Miami and Stillwater rivers will be closed to boaters and paddlers as well.

For updates, visit daytonohio.gov/lightsinflight

In Other News
1
Air quality from smoke even worse today, touching ‘very unhealthy’...
2
Best of Dayton: Hottest categories this week with 3 days left to...
3
Explore the data: See how Ohio House, Senate budget proposals would...
4
FBI: Bomb squad clears Washington Twp. home after ‘suspicious’ items...
5
Car crashes into pole after driver suffers medical emergency in Dayton

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top