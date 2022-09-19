5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes

Here is a look at five stories from the weekend to catch you up on the news.
Dayton makes final six for 2023 recruit who visited in July
Credit: David Jablonski
Jazz Gardner, a 7-foot center in the class of 2023 who visited the Dayton Flyers in July, will make his college decision Sept. 30.
Gardner, a senior West Ranch High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., will choose between Dayton, Texas Tech, Kansas Southern California, Saint Mary’s and Pepperdine.
“I would like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me throughout my career and the ones who have believed in me,” Gardner wrote on Twitter. “I truly wish that I can make everyone happy, but I must only choose one.”
Renaissance Festival adds more food options
Credit: CONTRIBUTED/ALEXIS LARSEN
With more than 200,000 people expected to pass into the enchanted gates of the Ohio Renaissance Festival this year, there’s an enormous appetite for entertainment as well as food.
The 30-acre 16th century English village of Willy-Nilly is open on weekends through Oct. 30 to play host to massive throngs of guests hungry for a captivating experience. Food is a major part of that experience.
With more than 30 locations to find sustenance on the grounds, there is truly something to satisfy every palate and preference.
Former Tippecanoe standout wins Air Force Marathon
By midmorning Saturday – as the winners were coming in at the U.S Air Force Marathon at Wright Patterson AFB -- Jason Salyer had to be pleased with his reflection.
Some 18 months ago he was not.
“When I looked at myself in the mirror then, I wasn’t happy with what I saw,” he said.
He had gained 30 pounds and lost his desire as a competitive runner.
CultureFest, MustardFEST draw crowds to downtown Springfield
Credit: Bill Lackey
Robert Ryan heard the echoes of a DJ’s voice echoing upon arriving in downtown Springfield around midday on Saturday. Expecting to find a guy playing music, Ryan instead found crowds gathered for the first CultureFest event since 2019, and later on the fourth edition of MustardFEST at National Road Commons Park and Mother Stewart’s Brewing Company.
The 24th CultureFest debuted a new configuration with vendors lining up sections of Fountain Avenue and High Street with an entertainment stage set up near the esplanade where live music and dancing celebrated the various people who make up the Springfield community.
MustardFEST, a two-day celebration of events and activities inspired by the “king of condiments,” began the afternoon with the popular Champion City Wiener Dog Race in Commons Park.
PHOTOS: Dayton Concours d’Elegance: Classic car heaven
The 15th Dayton Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park on Sunday had about 180 classic and antique automobiles on display.
