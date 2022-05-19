BreakingNews
5 injured in fiery crash in Kettering
dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 injured in fiery crash in Kettering

Springfield police and fire divisions are investigating two fire incidents that were reported last week on West Johnson Avenue and East Third Street as an arson.

caption arrowCaption
Springfield police and fire divisions are investigating two fire incidents that were reported last week on West Johnson Avenue and East Third Street as an arson.

Local News
By
21 minutes ago

Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Kettering Wednesday night.

The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. on Dorothy Lane at the intersection of Big Hill Road.

ExploreStolen postal service key ‘unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,’ police say

“There were two vehicles involved with five people transported to area hospitals with varying injuries,” said Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson. “Kettering Fire Department had three medics on scene while Moraine had one and Dayton provided one medic as well.”

Multiple people reported the crash to 911 dispatchers.

In one call, a woman said one of the vehicles was on fire with a person still inside and another on the ground.

“They’re trying to get them out of the car,” she told the dispatcher. “The one on the ground I can see is moving and breathing.”

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.

In Other News
1
Wall Street appears headed for another rocky day
2
Public Health Alert: Black Forest ham from Walmart may not be fully...
3
Redlining quilt art piece on display in Montgomery County Admin...
4
Bill seeking changes in bail rules hits snag in Ohio House
5
Kettering OKs new superintendent contract, considers fall tax levy

About the Authors

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top