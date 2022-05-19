5 injured in fiery crash in Kettering

Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Kettering Wednesday night.
The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. on Dorothy Lane at the intersection of Big Hill Road.
“There were two vehicles involved with five people transported to area hospitals with varying injuries,” said Kettering Police Department Public Information Officer Tyler Johnson. “Kettering Fire Department had three medics on scene while Moraine had one and Dayton provided one medic as well.”
Multiple people reported the crash to 911 dispatchers.
In one call, a woman said one of the vehicles was on fire with a person still inside and another on the ground.
“They’re trying to get them out of the car,” she told the dispatcher. “The one on the ground I can see is moving and breathing.”
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.