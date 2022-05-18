JUST IN: Stolen postal service key ‘unlocks all mailboxes in the Dayton area,’ police say

The Dayton Daily News has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and is awaiting a response.

The call to Dayton police came less than an hour after Beavercreek and Kettering law enforcement reported mail thefts from drop boxes outside post offices in those cities, documents show.

Beavercreek police saw at least one person flee the Dayton-Xenia Road post office in a minivan at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, records show. An officer was unable to catch the vehicle after a short chase in which the driver ran a red light after leaving “at a high rate of speed” on Research Park Boulevard, a police report states.

All four drop boxes were later found open with two nearby “mail totes” empty except for one envelope and an alert was issued to surrounding law enforcement, according to the police report.

About 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Kettering police responded to a post office at 1490 Forrer Blvd. on a “self-initiated” theft complaint, documents show.

The thieves used a key to gain access to Kettering’s Forrer post office drop boxes and apparently later disposed of any mail that did not contain checks, Detective Vince Mason said.