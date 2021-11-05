5 injured in Preble County crash involving ATV

Four people were ejected in a crash Friday morning in Preble County that injured five people, including two juveniles.
The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of state Route 725, west of Gratis, according to a release from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.
An all-terrain vehicle with two adults and two juveniles was traveling west on state Route 725 when it turned south into the path of a 1996 Mercury, which struck the ATV, according to preliminary investigation.
All four ATV riders were ejected.
The driver and two juveniles from the ATV were flown with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus. The driver and passenger of the Mercury were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
Gratis and Camden EMS units and Gratis, West Elkton and Gratis Twp. fire departments assisted.
