dayton-daily-news logo
X

5 injured in Preble County crash involving ATV

ajc.com

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
21 minutes ago

Four people were ejected in a crash Friday morning in Preble County that injured five people, including two juveniles.

The crash happened at about 9:40 a.m. in the 5000 block of state Route 725, west of Gratis, according to a release from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson.

An all-terrain vehicle with two adults and two juveniles was traveling west on state Route 725 when it turned south into the path of a 1996 Mercury, which struck the ATV, according to preliminary investigation.

All four ATV riders were ejected.

The driver and two juveniles from the ATV were flown with serious injuries to Kettering Health Main Campus. The driver and passenger of the Mercury were taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Gratis and Camden EMS units and Gratis, West Elkton and Gratis Twp. fire departments assisted.

In Other News
1
Chapel that served Civil War orphans reopens after extensive repairs
2
Criminal charges against Bellbrook school officials unique, state group
3
COVID-19 cases show signs of plateau as Ohio begins distributing...
4
UD professors awarded over $3 million in NIH funding
5
Where can kids get the COVID vaccine in the Dayton-Springfield region?

About the Author

ajc.com

Jen Balduf
Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top