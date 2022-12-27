5 Things people said about retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

Credit: David Richard Credit: David Richard

2. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

“As I think about how to describe Rob Portman it is as someone who wants to make a difference every day, wants to get things done every single day.”

3. Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition

“U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has been a steadfast advocate for the Dayton Region, working to bring resources to our community and to support Ohio’s military personnel and installations. His reputation for collaboration and compromise helped advance measures that addressed drug addiction, tax reform, trade policy and human trafficking. He was a strong supporter of Wright-Patterson, particularly the Air Force Institute of Technology, and he advanced the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. We’re grateful for his work on behalf of Ohioans and wish him the best in the next chapter of his life.”

4. U.S. Sen.-elect J.D. Vance

“Senator Portman has done great work for the people of Ohio. I’m thankful for his counsel and friendship, and I wish him well in all that he’ll do in the future.”

5. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, in a Dec. 8 speech on the senate floor

“But the real reasons for Rob’s impact are his deep knowledge, his work ethic, and his passion for finding his way to the thick of each consequential issue....He’s been one of this body’s sharpest early-warning signals on crises like opioid addiction and human trafficking. He’s used Congress’ investigative powers to craft solutions. And he’s built the relationships to make law.”

