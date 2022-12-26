dayton-daily-news logo
PHOTOS: U.S. Senator Rob Portman through the years

3 minutes ago

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, is retiring from the Senate at the end of this year.

Portman of Cincinnati was elected in 2010, replacing George Voinovich. He previously served as President George W. Bush’s director of the Office of Management and Budget and U.S. Trade Representative.

Portman was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993 to 2005, and prior to that served as White House director of legislative affairs for President George H.W. Bush.

Portman and two siblings own the Golden Lamb restaurant in Lebanon.

Republican J.D. Vance of Cincinnati won election in November to Portman’s seat, beating U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Howland Twp.

Lynn Hulsey is an investigative reporter focusing on business, the economy, government and politics.

