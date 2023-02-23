BreakingNews
$5,000 reward available in Preble County arson fire
$5,000 reward available in Preble County arson fire

Local News
By
40 minutes ago

A $5,000 reward is available to anyone with information in a house fire in Gratis, Preble County that was ruled arson.

Around 3:28 a.m. on Jan. 28, the Gratis Fire Department responded to afire at a two-story home in the 100 block of West North Street.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire as arson along with the Gratis Police and Fire departments, according to the Ohio State Fire Marshal.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering the $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the fire.

Tips can be submitted to the State Fire Marshal at 800-589-2728.

