Police: Kettering teacher arrested after child porn found on phone

Koehler, a music teacher, has been on non-paid leave since Nov. 20, Kettering Superintendent Mindy McCarty-Stewart said. He has been with the district since 2012.

That action was taken a day after a former Kettering student reported Koehler had inappropriate contact with him that started when the former student was in middle school, officials said.

The former student, who is now an adult, contacted the school district about receiving inappropriate messages from a teacher, Protsman said. The district encouraged them to contact police and a make a report. The person filed a report through the police department and officers opened an investigation.

During the investigation, officers found pornographic material involving minors on Koelher’s phone, the chief said. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held in the Kettering Jail.

Koehler hasn’t had contact with any students or been allowed on district premises since he was placed on leave, McCarty-Stewart said.

Investigators are asking any other victims or anyone with additional information on Koehler to call Detective McGuire at 937-296-2597.