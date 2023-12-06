Homeowner wants Oakwood to offer seasonal permit to resolve holiday lights dispute

BreakingNews
An Oakwood resident with an elaborate outdoor holiday lights display is asking the city to approve a process for a seasonal permit allowing such exhibits in the public right of way.

The change would give residents the ability to include sidewalk archways in displays, which Jessica Myers said she did at her Wonderly Avenue home before Oakwood officials told her it was prohibited.

Myers said a similar dispute in Boardman near Youngstown was resolved by that city requiring the homeowner to obtain sufficient liability insurance to include the sidewalk.

“This will create a legally available permit process that is not only (for) Holiday Lights on Wonderly, but others to create magic and joy during this most wonderful time of the year,” she told city council.

But the special permit proposal is not an issue city staff would recommend, Oakwood Law Director Robert Jacques.

“Allowing private holiday décor or other structures in the public right-of-way, particularly on sidewalks, would interfere with the public use of the right-of-way,” Jacques said in an email. “Public rights-of-way are not an open forum for this kind of activity.”

The exhibit has been a project for about five years for Myers and her family. It started at their previous home on Shroyer Road and has expanded in recent years, she said.

But arches added this year over the sidewalk in front of the home were in the public right-of-way, a city violation, Jacques has said.

Myers said she was told by the city earlier this year that her plans for the display – including the sidewalk arches - were acceptable. Then, Myers said, she received notice last month from the city that the archways had to be removed.

About the Author

Nick Blizzard is a staff writer for the Dayton Daily News. He is a graduate of Stebbins High School who earned a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and its E.W. Scripps School of Journalism. Nick is a Riverside native and has been a journalist in the Dayton area for more than 20 years.

