6-year-old dies at hospital after being hit by vehicle in Harrison Twp.

A 6-year-old died after they were hit by a vehicle in Harrison Twp. Tuesday evening.
Around 7:45 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a child hit by a vehicle on Marlay Road near Briar Place.
Deputies found the 6-year-old with serious injuries. Witnesses told deputies the child was behind a stopped vehicle and ran into the path of a vehicle on Marlay Road, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Harrison Twp. Fire Department transported the child to the hospital, where they died from their injuries.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.
