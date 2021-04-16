X

8-year-old goes missing from Harrison Twp; Police ask public for help

Syrese Day, 8, went missing at around 1 a.m. at a gas station in Harrison Township.
By Daniel Susco

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public help finding a missing 8-year-old.

Syrese Day was last seen at 1 a.m. around the Marathon gas station at 4351 Riverside Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Day is an African American male, about 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 60 pounds and has short back hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, black shorts and black socks with no shoes.

Anyone seeing him are asked to call the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225-4357.

